Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $23,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $170.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $175.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price objective on NRG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

