Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 26.4% in the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $291.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.92 and its 200-day moving average is $287.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

