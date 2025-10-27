Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $843,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $79.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.