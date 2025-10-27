Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 25,836 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $70.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $279.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

