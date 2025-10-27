Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,480 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $386.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $385.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.68.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

