Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE ABBV opened at $228.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $402.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $236.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $251.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
