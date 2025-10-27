The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $52,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $386.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

