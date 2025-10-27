iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,004,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,074 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 53.5% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $6,211,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Finland increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $680.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $660.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $681.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

