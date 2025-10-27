Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 141,809 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $111.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average of $111.99. The company has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

