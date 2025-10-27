Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 549 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 64,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $522.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $544.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $507.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $505.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $540.00 to $612.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.19.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

