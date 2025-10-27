Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a hold (c+) rating to a buy (b-) rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.59.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

