Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 151,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 94,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $184.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $438.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

