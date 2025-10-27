Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Sells 385 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,711,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,843 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 70,734.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in S&P Global by 26.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after acquiring an additional 614,809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,468,000 after acquiring an additional 97,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $489.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.03 and a 200-day moving average of $514.59. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

