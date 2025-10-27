OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 8,109 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.3% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 524.7% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,355,000 after buying an additional 275,855 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $216.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.60.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

