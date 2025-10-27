Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 136.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,197 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.15.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $228.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $232.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

