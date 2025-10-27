Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,132 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.3% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $190.38 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

