Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.3% of Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $333.71 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $334.54. The stock has a market cap of $556.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

