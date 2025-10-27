Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $267.85 Million Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Danaher worth $267,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 290.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,617 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Danaher by 33.2% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,515,000 after acquiring an additional 791,662 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 23.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after acquiring an additional 722,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $223.03 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.73 and its 200-day moving average is $198.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

