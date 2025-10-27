Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $198.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.83 and a 52 week high of $202.50.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.92.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

