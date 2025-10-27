Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $44,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fiserv by 939.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,784 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Fiserv by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,769,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $125.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.84 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.89.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

