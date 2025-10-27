Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,589 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,589 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $361,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $377.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

