Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,114 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,114 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

NYSE MET opened at $78.71 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

