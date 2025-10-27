Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $337.27 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 134.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Capital One Financial worth $337,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,184 shares of company stock worth $2,799,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.2%

COF opened at $224.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

