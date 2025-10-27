Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,679 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $157.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $161,545.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,992.96. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,083.66. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,162 shares of company stock valued at $43,642,652. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

