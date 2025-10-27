Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 19,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 154.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $421.39 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($12.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $458.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.38.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

