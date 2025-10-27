Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Intuit by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,613,000 after purchasing an additional 375,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $683.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $671.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $699.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

