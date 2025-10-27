Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Adobe by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after buying an additional 2,347,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Adobe by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,216,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Adobe by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $353.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $327.50 and a one year high of $557.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.71 and a 200 day moving average of $368.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

