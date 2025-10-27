Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,063,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,170,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 target price (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Booking from $5,660.00 to $5,590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,010.41.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 732 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG opened at $5,146.16 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,432.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,374.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

