Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,157 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.