Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $339,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $168.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.27.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

