Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,402 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 873,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,808,336,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,814,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $790,879,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT opened at $126.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.64. The stock has a market cap of $220.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

