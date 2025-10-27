Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,513 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.64 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

