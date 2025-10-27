General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.6% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

