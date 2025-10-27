SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SLB by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLB during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in SLB by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SLB during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at SLB
In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB
SLB Stock Performance
Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97.
SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
SLB Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is 44.02%.
About SLB
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SLB
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- PulteGroup Is Down But Not Out—Here’s What Wall Street Missed
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Cleveland-Cliffs Breaks to New Highs on Earnings, More Upside?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is Landstar the Next Big Winner in Transportation Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.