SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SLB by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLB during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in SLB by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SLB during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

