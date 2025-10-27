Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 142 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $680.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $660.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $681.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.