Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 2,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. China Renaissance lifted their price target on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.00.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $433.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

