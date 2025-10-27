Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

