Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 83 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $228.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.87 billion, a PE ratio of 108.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $236.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

