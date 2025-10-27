Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,585 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,585 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,009 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 2.2%

AT&T stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $179.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.