Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 183.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 261,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 169,120 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $350.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.49 and its 200-day moving average is $302.27. The company has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $360.50.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,110 shares of company stock valued at $60,778,364. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.44.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

