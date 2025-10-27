Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,860,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,392,000 after acquiring an additional 133,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $295.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

