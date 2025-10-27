Brookwood Investment Group LLC Acquires 15,444 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $184.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $438.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.