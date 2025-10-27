GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.23.

Shares of SPGI opened at $489.02 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.59. The stock has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

