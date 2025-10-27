Solstein Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $216.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.60.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

