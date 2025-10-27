Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $333.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.42 and a 200 day moving average of $304.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $334.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

