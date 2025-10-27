Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 542,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,260,000 after purchasing an additional 402,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,372,000 after purchasing an additional 347,412 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $489.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $491.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $472.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

