Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Holdings Raised by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $67,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $358,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,487,000 after acquiring an additional 535,043 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7,971.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 540,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,165,000 after acquiring an additional 533,529 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,550,000 after acquiring an additional 414,100 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $316.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $366.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 in the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

