Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $52.39 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RTX were worth $52,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 22.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,606,000 after buying an additional 126,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,469 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,841. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $178.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.09 and a 200-day moving average of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $239.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $180.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.