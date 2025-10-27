AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,476 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $118,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $78.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.90. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $76.68 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.