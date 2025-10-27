Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,217 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,217 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Spotify Technology worth $459,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 97.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $645.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $696.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.57. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $376.00 and a one year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.16.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

